Big Green Egg Open: Diksha Dagar finishes 21st

Hilversum [Netherlands], September 12 : Diksha Dagar had another decent finish with a 2-under 70 card on the final day of the Big Green Egg Open in the Netherlands on the Ladies European Tour.

The 22-year-old left-hander, Diksha had rounds of 71-70-70 in a steady display, but not quite to maintain her run of Top-10 finishes. Diksha who had a late bogey finished 5-under 211 and was Tied-21st. She had two birdies and one bogey on either side of the Hilversumsche Golf Club.

Despite a modest T-21 finish, Diksha stayed in third place in the Race to Costa Del Sol, the Order of Merit for the LET. It has been a great season so far for Diksha who has had one win and six Top-10 finishes with a consistent display on all fronts. She also notched up a career-best finish in a Major at T-21 in the AIG Women’s Open.

As for the other Indians, Vani Kapoor (70) was T-39 at 1-under 215, while the other girls, Amandeep Drall, Tvesa Malik, Ridhima Dilawari and amateur Avani Prashanth had missed the cut.

A thrilling final day saw Thai rookie Trichat Cheenglab landing her maiden LET title as she fired a 67 (-5) to win by one shot. With seven players tied at the top prior to the final round, it was a close affair.

In the 2023 Race to Costa del Sol, the top three players remained the same with Celine Boutier leading followed by Ana Peláez Trivino in second and Diksha Dagar in third. Cheenglab moved into fourth on 1,317.72 points and extended her lead at the top of the Rookie of the Year standings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor