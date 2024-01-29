BigRock Motorsport's CS Santosh leads inaugural race for ISRL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 : BigRock Motorsport surprised the Pune crowd by taking the podium in all categories at the first Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), a pioneering franchise-based Supercross competition, held at Pune.

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) was conceived by former international racers Veer Patel (a two-time national SX champion), Eeshan Lokhande, and Aashwin Lokhande, the league is poised to usher in a new era of Supercross, captivating audiences globally.

Comprising six teamsBigRock Motorsport led by CS Santosh, Gujarat Trailblazers led by Gaurav Gill, Reise MotoSports owned by Yogesh Mahansaria, Team Mohite Racing led by Abhishek Mohite, APL Apollo-led SG Sports, SG Speed Racers, and BB Racing owned by Atul Chordia at the inaugural season promises to be a thrilling spectacle for Supercross enthusiasts.

Season 1 first race held at Pune displayed an impressive line-up of international champions and emerging Indian stars across four categories: 450cc international riders, 250cc international riders, 250cc India-Asia mix, and the fiercely competitive 85cc junior class. With top riders from around the world converging in India, the series will serve as the ultimate proving ground for global supercross supremacy. The league is committed to providing a safe and competitive environment for riders of all ages and skill levels.

Veer Patel, Co-founder and Director of the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League, expressed his enthusiasm at the completion of the first race of the Season 1, stating, "We are overwhelmed by the response we received from the Pune crowd and the enthusiasm was unbeatable. The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League, will establish India as the focal point for Supercross for the world. The riders displayed their unmatchable skills and the commitment for the sport. We appreciate the strong participation and grit to win the race by all individuals. We congratulate the winners and the teams for their amazing participation. At CEAT ISRL, we look forward to delivering an exceptional experience for fans in Ahmedabad."

Commencing with a spectacular debut in Pune, where 10,000 spectators flocked to the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, the action will shift to Ahmedabad on February 11 at the EKA Arena, Transstadia. The league's final event will take place in the capital, New Delhi on February 25.

