Bihar Cricket Association president booked for attempt to rape in Delhi

New Delhi, March 9 The president of Bihar Cricket Association was booked by Delhi Police in an attempt to rape case, official sources said here on Wednesday.

According to sources, the accused, Rakesh Tiwary, committed the crime at a five star hotel in the national capital in July, 2021. The complainant, who is a director in a private firm, had lodged a complaint on Sunday after which the police registered a case under sections 376 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code at the Parliament Street Police Station on Monday, March 7.

The victim woman, in her complaint, has alleged that the incident took place when she met the accused regarding clearing the pending dues of the Bihar Cricket Association. It was at that time, when the victim was allegedly molested by the accused in a hotel.

When contacted the Delhi Police, an official said that "it is a sensitive matter" and they have lodged an FIR for 'attempt to rape and molestation'.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor