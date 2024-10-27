Bishworjit Saikhom reclaims glory at 2024 Ironman 70.3 Goa after two-year gap

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 27 : Former Ironman champion from the Indian Army, Bishworjit Saikhom, reclaimed the top spot in the 2024 Ironman 70.3 Goa at Miramar Beach today (Sunday).

The 32-year-old, who won the inaugural edition in 2019 with a time of 4:47:47, had been unable to defend his title in the last two editions.

After rigorous training, Bishworjit achieved a personal best time of 4:32:04 to reclaim his title in the men's category, while Egypt's Yasmin Halawa won the women's category with a time of 5:22:50.

The fourth edition of Ironman 70.3 Goa was flagged off by Race Ambassador and tennis legend Leander Paes, Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya, Yoska Founder & CEO and Race Director Ironman 70.3 Goa, Deepak Raj, and Herbalife India's Marketing Director, Ganeshan V S.

Nearly 1,200 participants plunged into the sea, vying for the Ironman title. They demonstrated sportsmanship throughout the race, completing a 1.9 km swim, 90 km cycle, and 21.1 km run.

Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya made history today as the first Member of Parliament to complete an Ironman. Previously part of a relay team in 2022, where he completed the 90 km cycling segment, he went on to finish the entire distance, earning the distinction of Ironman with a time of 8:27:32.

Bishworjit battled with Laikhuram Singh for the lead during the swimming and cycling stages. However, he surged ahead with a quick transition from cycling to running, securing first place in the men's category with a time of 4:32:04. Joaquin Berral from Spain and Ahmed Iraky from Egypt took second and third places with times of 4:48:09 and 4:49:10, respectively.

"I was motivated after missing out the last two times. My coach and the Indian Army supported me greatly during this period. I underwent rigorous training in Pune to make sure I didn't miss the prize again. The defeats shifted my mindset, pushing me to my limits, and I'm glad to have won. Now, the plan is to recover and prepare for Ironman 70.3 in New Zealand," Bishworjit said, as quoted in a press release.

In the women's category, Yasmin Halawa took the lead during the cycling stage and held it to secure first place with a time of 5:22:50. She was joined on the podium by the Netherlands' Karin van Leersum, who posted a time of 5:44:39, and India's Ketaki Sathe, with 5:51:05.

"I feel fantastic. It was a tough racevery humid on the bike and runbut the aid stations were extremely helpful, with plenty of ice, cold water, and amazing volunteers. It was superbly organised. This is probably my 14th Ironman event, but it's the first time I've claimed victory, so Goa is special to me," Yasmin shared after her win.

The 37-year-old primary school teacher from Egypt started her triathlon journey at the 2016 Ironman 70.3 in Barcelona. "It was a completely different experience; I finished in around six and a half hours and placed 80th in my age group. Now, it's just been about consistency, which has helped me reach the podium. Consistency is always the key," she reflected on her progress.

Meanwhile, the all-Goan team, The Fit Swagger Goa, consisting of Yogesh Mhale, Shravan Jog, and Terry, finished first among relay teams with a time of 5:00:20. The National Disaster Response Force's relay teams, NDRF Panthers and NDRF Lions, finished second and third with times of 5:11:58 and 5:21:59, respectively.

