Blow for Sri Lanka as Hasaranga is suspended for Bangladesh Tests

Chattogram (Bangladesh), March 19 Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been suspended for the two-Test series against Bangladesh for a breach of the ICC code of conduct, shortly after announcing his decision to return to Test cricket having retired from the format last year.

Hasaranga was suspended for showing dissent at an umpire's decision during the third ODI against Bangladesh here on Monday and it is a big setback for Sri Lanka as they were banking on the experienced Hasaranga to trouble the hosts' batters in the longer format of the game.

During the third and final ODI of the series against Bangladesh, Hasaranga was found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

The incident occurred in the 37th over of the game when Hasaranga snatched his cap from one of the umpires and ridiculed the umpiring in the match.

Bangladesh took the series 2-1 after winning the contest by four wickets.

Hasaranga received a 50 percent fine and accumulated three demerit points for his offense. This brought his total demerit points to eight in 24 months, the ICC informed on Tuesday.

The all-rounder was already on five demerit points after receiving three demerit points in the third T20I against Afghanistan in Dambulla last month. Following this, he was suspended for two T20Is against Bangladesh.

Now, with the addition of the latest demerit points, he has breached the threshold of eight demerit points, which, under Article 7.6 of the Code, have been converted into four suspension points.

The four suspension points equate to a ban from two Tests or four ODIs or T20Is, whatever comes first – Hasaranga will therefore miss the two ICC World Test Championship Tests against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka ODI skipper Kusal Mendis also copped a 50 percent fine and three demerit points for a Level 2 offence after he "abused the umpires while shaking hands with them" at the end of the third match.

This breached article 2.13 of the Code, which relates to “Personal abuse of a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire or Match Referee during an International Match.” This was their first offence for Mendis in 24 months.

Both Hasaranga and Mendis admitted their offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor