Bochum stay in Bundesliga after dramatic comeback win over Dusseldorf in play offs

Berlin, May 28 Bochum rallied back from a 3-0 first leg defeat and overpowered Dusseldorf 6-5 (3-3) on penalties to stay in Germany's top-flight following the second leg of the relegation.

Bochum started highly motivated into the second leg, knowing that only three-goal lead would force second-division outfit Dusseldorf into the overtime.

However, Dusseldorf staged a lively start and nearly extended their lead to 4-0 on aggregate but for all that Ao Tanaka's shot got blocked by defender Ivan Ordets in the last nick of time.

Bochum responded well and opened the scoring with its first clear-cut opportunity as Philipp Hofmann headed home Kevin Stoger's free kick cross into the area, cutting Dusseldorf's aggregate lead to 3-1 with 18 minutes gone.

The visitors remained dangerous and gained momentum in front of the target before the half time as Keven Schlotterbeck headed narrowly wide in the 41st minute while Lukas Daschner's effort from 20 meters rattled the side netting moments later.

Daschner remained in the thick of things and got his dangerous shot blocked by Tim Oberdorf five minutes into the second half.

Bochum eventually reduced Dusseldorf's aggregate lead to 3-2 as Stoger's cross into the penalty area found Hofmann for the second time in the 66th minute.

Dusseldorf was shocked and had to witness that Bochum levelled the tie four minutes later when Stoger converted a handball penalty after making it 3-0 on the scoreboards.

The hosts couldn't put up resistance whereas Bochum missed the chance to take the lead as Takuma Asano squandered two promising chances in the closing stages.

After an evenly balanced overtime the penalty shoot-out had to bring decision. Both teams missed one penalty before Dusseldorf's Takashi Uchino pulled over the target in the sudden death.

"I am exhausted and can't describe my feelings. We have suffered a lot in the last week. Respect to the boys for turning a three-goal loss around. It will be fantastic for Bochum to play another season in the Bundesliga," said Bochum's CEO Patrick Fabian.

With the result, Dusseldorf stay in the second division whereas Bochum stay up for another season.

