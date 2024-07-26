Bogey-free Vidhatri cruises ahead to 2-shot lead in 10th leg of WPGT

Bengaluru, July 26 Vidhatri Urs cruised ahead of the field with a bogey-free 3-under 69 in the second round of the 10th Leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at Prestige Golfshire here on Friday. The newly minted pro, who already has a win in her three pro starts, indicated she was about to add to that as she took a two-shot lead over the up-and-coming professional Jasmine Shekar (74-72), who was searching for her maiden success.

Vidhatri, who shot a 3-over 75 with three bogeys and no birdies on the first day, reversed that with three birdies and no bogeys with Jasmine as her playing partner.

On a day when play was delayed because of rain, Vidhatri parred her first four holes and then found her first birdie on the fifth. She added ten pars after that to be 1-under after 15 holes. She then added birdies on the 16th and the 18th for a steady and superb round of 69. Jasmine had four birdies and four bogeys in her 72 that followed her first-round effort of 74.

Sneha Singh, last year’s Hero Order of Merit winner, had a six-shot improvement on her first-round score of 77. She carded 1-under 71, the only round other than that of Vidhatri that was under par. Sneha was tied third at 2-over 146 and four behind the leader.

Hitaashee Bakshi, the first-round leader slipped back to tied third with a second-round card of 78 with just one birdie against one double and five bogeys. Sneha and HItaashee were tied for third with Khushi (74-74) and Amandeep Drall.

The experienced Amandeep Drall, who slipped after a first-round 72, had four birdies against six bogeys and one double bogey for a second-round 76. Rhea Jha (76-73) was seventh, while Saanvi Somu (78-72) was the top amateur in the eighth spot.

Another amateur Mannat Brar (74-77) was tied for ninth with Neha Tripathi (73-78), who is coming back from an injury.

A total of 27 golfers made the cut at 161 in the Rs.13 lakh event and the prominent players to miss the cut included Durga Nittur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor