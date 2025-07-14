Boland makes history in Jamaica, records best bowling average since 1915

Jamaica, July 14 Australian fast bowler Scott Boland scripted history to become the Test bowler with the best bowling average of cricketers since 1915, who have bowled a minimum of 2000 balls in the longest format.

Boland achieved this feat in the third Test against the West Indies at Sabina Park, where he recorded the figures of 3-34. His Test bowling average now stands at 17.33, the best of any bowler in the last 110 years of Test cricket (minimum 2000 balls bowled).

Only England's Syd Barnes stands above Boland for bowlers since 1900, with the other six bowlers above Boland all hailing from the 1800s, and in the infancy of Test cricket., ICC reports.

After making just 225 in the first innings, Australia roared back through their four-pronged pace attack, bundling out the hosts for just 143 to take away a first innings lead.

Boland spoiled the work of West Indies top-scorer John Campbell (36) who shouldered arms to a delivery that nipped back into his pads, and it was the fast-bowler's angle and seam into the right-hander that also led to Shai Hope's dismissal on 23. He returned to clean up the tail by hitting the stumps of Shamar Joseph, ensuring the tourists took away an 82-run lead.

The West Indies hit back late in the Jamaican evening, however, leaving Australia reeling at 99/6 in its second innings with the lead of 181 when stumps were called on day two.

But Australia’s first-innings lead still gives them a cushion. With Cameron Green unbeaten on 42, and Aussie captain Pat Cummins (5*) at the crease, the Aussies will look to stretch their lead beyond 220 and even to 250 on Day 3.

Best Test bowling average of cricketers active since 1915 (minimum 2000 deliveries bowled)

Scott Boland- (2021-Present) 59 wickets at 17.33

Bert Ironmonger (1928-1933) 74 wickets at 17.97

Frank Tyson (1954-1959) 76 wickets at 18.56

Axar Patel (2021-Present) 55 wickets at 19.34

Jasprit Bumrah (2018-Present) 217 wickets at 19.48

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor