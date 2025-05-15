Bologna stun Milan to lift Coppa Italia crown after 51 years

Rome, May 15 Bologna FC lifted the Coppa Italia Frecciarossa (Italian Cup) trophy For the first time since 1973/74 with a 1-0 victory over AC Milan.

After 3 minutes, Milan created the first chance when Leao beats Lucumì on the wing and sent in a dangerous cross, but Jimenez can't finish it. Five minutes later, Bologna replied with a close-range header from Castro, but Maignan made a great save.

In the 9th minute, Skorupski pulls off a double save—first on a deflection from Miranda, then stopping Jovic's close-range shot. After these early chances, both defenses settle in, and the first half ends 0-0.

The second half starts with a quick goal for Bologna after 7 minutes. Theo Hernandez tackles Orsolini, and the ball fall to Ndoye, who scored with a right-footed shot. Milan responded with three substitutions—Walker, Joao Felix, and Gimenez come on for Tomori, Jimenez, and Jovic—and a change in formation.

Bologna also made changes, bringing on Pobega and Casale for Fabbian and Orsolini. Milan struggled to create chances, while Bologna tries a few long shots from Castro and Ndoye, but they miss the target. In added time, nothing changes, and Vincenzo Italiano’s Bologna hold on to win 1-0 and lift the Coppa Italia Frecciarossa.

"It's my first important trophy, an incredible joy. This is the greatest joy since I've been playing football, both as a player and as a coach. I managed to lift this cup to the sky after three finals lost by a hair's breadth and I tried to give my all and I told the boys and together we managed to achieve this trophy, at Bologna, after 51 years," said Bologna coach Vincenzo Italiano.

"The disappointment comes from losing a title and the possibility of winning the cup... At the moment I have a lot of thoughts about the match and the choices made. My head is on understanding what went wrong today and what we could have done more. We must look forward and finish this championship with dignity. We have two games to finish the season well. I think I could have done a little more too. In Milan there are serious people who work and will do their analysis of the season," said AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao.

