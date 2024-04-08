Borja fires River Plate within sight of quarterfinals in Argentina's Primera Division

Buenos Aires, April 8 Colombian striker Miguel Borja struck two second-half goals as River Plate moved closer to securing a berth in Argentina's Primera Division quarterfinals with a 2-1 home win over Rosario Central.

Lautaro Giaccone put the visitors ahead in the 14th minute by rifling a long-range effort into the top-left corner after Franco Ibarra's assist, reports Xinhua.

The hosts drew level just after the hour through Borja, who latched onto Pablo Solari's cross to fire home from close range.

Borja gave his side the lead when he sent a first-time effort from the edge of the six-yard box past goalkeeper Axel Werner three minutes from time.

The result leaves River third in Group A with 24 points from 13 outings, a point behind leaders Argentinos Juniors.

Martin Demichelis' men need only a draw in their final regular-season match against Instituto away next Sunday to be guaranteed of a playoff berth. Rosario Central are 10th, 10 points further back.

"We knew that if we won we would control our own destiny and that's now the case," Borja told reporters.

"This team is used to fighting back, like we did today. It's an important result and gives us great confidence for what's ahead."

Borja is the Primera Division's leading scorer this campaign with 11 goals in just 10 appearances for the Buenos Aires outfit.

In other Argentine top-flight fixtures on Sunday, Atletico Tucuman won 3-2 at home to Gimnasia, Barracas Central secured a 3-2 home win over Instituto Cordoba and Racing Club won 2-0 at home to Lanus.

