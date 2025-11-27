Botham calls England’s outing in Ashes opener ‘horrendous'

New Delhi, Nov 27 England legend Ian Botham criticised Bazball, suggesting that Ben Stokes and his team should consider returning home if they refuse to adapt after their embarrassing defeat in Perth.

England was thoroughly outplayed by Travis Head's brilliance, allowing Australia to finish the match in just two days and secure an eight-wicket victory.

England's Bazball approach faced further criticism, with figures like Michael Vaughan and R Ashwin calling it reckless after the defeat. The latest to condemn Bazball is Botham, describing it as horrendous and warning that England must quickly adapt and energise away from Bazball.

“It (Perth) was horrendous, there's no other word for it. England needs to fire up and fire up quickly. I'm fed up of hearing, 'this is the way we play'. If I hear it once more, I think I'll throw something at the television. If that's the way you play, you might as well go home now because it's going to be 5-0.

"They probably won't like me saying that but they need to need to get their heads around it. I want more pride when I see people pulling that sweater on,” Botham told PA News Agency.

The Ashes opener in Perth became a remarkable two-day drubbing as Australia defeated England by eight wickets. England, having won the toss and chosen to bat, scored only 172 in the first innings before the hosts were bowled out for 132. The chaotic first day saw a record 19 wickets fall, the most ever on Day 1 of an Ashes Test, with bowlers, especially Mitchell Starc, dominating and leaving England in a vulnerable state.

In their second innings, England again crumbled for 164, setting Australia a target of 205. Chasing at a blistering pace, makeshift opener Travis Head unleashed a brutal 123 off 83 balls. He made his way to a 69-ball hundred that ripped through England’s attack and nearly single-handedly delivered victory.

With support from Marnus Labuschagne (51*) and the winning runs from Steve Smith, Australia wrapped up the chase in just 28.2 overs, leaving England shell-shocked, while Australia surged to a 1–0 lead in the five-match series.

