Bournemouth's Alex Scott ruled out of Manchester City clash

New Delhi, May 19 Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has confirmed that rising star Alex Scott will not feature in Wednesday's (IST) Premier League clash against Manchester City, following surgery on a fractured jaw sustained during the Cherries’ recent fixture against Aston Villa.

The 21-year-old midfielder was forced off at half-time at Villa Park after a heavy collision with Tyrone Mings just seven minutes into the contest. Though he attempted to continue, the pain proved too severe, and subsequent scans revealed the extent of the injury, necessitating surgical intervention.

Speaking ahead of Bournemouth’s daunting trip to the Etihad Stadium, Iraola provided a hopeful update on Scott’s recovery. While ruling him out of the midweek fixture, the Spanish manager said Scott had already begun the process of getting fitted for a protective mask in the hope of returning to action before the season ends.

“With Alex, we really don’t know,” Iraola said. “He has already gone to a place where they design a mask with everything, so he can take the risks. It will depend how comfortable he is with this. The surgery went really well, he looks good and he is doing his stuff.”

While Tuesday’s clash against Pep Guardiola’s side comes too soon, Iraola didn’t completely rule out a potential return before the end of the campaign — even if this weekend’s fixture might also be too soon. “I think it’s almost impossible he plays Sunday but I don’t want to rule him out,” he added.

“He tries the mask but I think it is going to be very difficult. He wants to and he is brave. It’s a good sign because it means he is positive and we will see.”

Scott, who is seen as one of England’s most promising young midfielders and a potential call-up for the Under-21s at the upcoming European Championship, is reportedly eager to get back on the pitch as soon as possible. However, the club remains cautious with his recovery.

“He hasn’t trained, but he at least has a good mood and he’s optimistic,” Iraola said, praising the player’s determination and resilience.

In addition to Scott, Bournemouth will also be without Luis Sinisterra, Enes Unal, Ryan Christie and Dango Ouattara for their trip to the Etihad. A win for the Cherries would take them back to eighth in the Premier League table.

