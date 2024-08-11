Bowlers, Tahlia McGrath help Australia ‘A’ complete 3-0 T20 series sweep over India ‘A’

Brisbane, Aug 11 Bowlers starred to restrict India ‘A’ to a modest total, followed by captain Tahlia McGrath’s unbeaten 22-ball fifty propelled Australia ‘A’ to complete a 3-0 T20 series sweep through a seven-wicket win in third match at the Allan Border Field on Sunday.

With the ball, Tayla Vlaeminck, Grace Parsons, Maitlan Brown and Nicola Hancock were amongst the wickets to keep India ‘A’ to 120/8, as Kiran Navgire top-scored for the visitors’ with 20-ball 38. In reply, captain Tahlia made 22-ball 51 not out helped Australia 'A' chase down the total with 37 balls to spare.

Tayla was impressive in her spell of 1-6 in four overs, and made an instant impression as she castled Shubha Satheesh for a duck on the second ball of the match. From there, the rest of India 'A' batting didn’t do much as Priya Punia, Shweta Sehrawat, Sajana Sajeevan and Tanuja Kanwer fell without doing much, as the visitors’ were reduced to 47/5 in the 13th over.

But Kiran, who hit six fours and a six in her knock of 38, and skipper Minnu Mani (22 off 23 balls, with two fours and a six) joined forces for a 57-run stand that helped India ‘A’ bat their full quota of 20 overs.

Katie Wilson got the chase kicking for Australia ‘A’ with two boundaries in the opening over of Meghna Singh, and proceeded to hit Tanuja for two fours and a six. Though young pacer Shabnam Shakil removed her in the fifth over and left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap removed Tahlia Wilson in the eighth over, captain Tahlia ensured Australia ‘A’ didn’t suffer a batting collapse.

Right from the word go, Tahlia dealt in boundaries, as Tanuja, Meghna and Mannat came under attack from the right-handed batter. Though Australia ‘A’ lost Charli Knott in the 13th over, Tahlia was unaffected as she hit three consecutive boundaries off Shabnam in the 14th over to bring up her fifty and do the finishing job for Australia ‘A’. Both teams will now play the first 50-over game at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, on August 14.

Brief Scores: India ‘A’ 120-8 (Kiran Navgire 38, Minnu Mani 22; Grace Parsons 2-18, Maitlan Brown 2-19) lost to Australia ‘A’ 121/3 in 13.5 overs (Tahlia McGrath 51 not out, Tahlia Wilson 39; Minnu Mani 1-20, Mannat Kashyap 1-27) by seven wickets

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor