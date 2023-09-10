Boxer Manju Rani shines as India clinch 10 medals at 21st Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial

New Delhi, Sep 10 Manju Rani registered a commanding victory as India won a total of 10 medals including nine golds on the final day of the 21st Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial Tournament in Sarajevo, Bosnia.

The Indian boxer displayed her prowess and dominance in the 50kg category, defeating Afghanistan's Sadia Bromand 3-0 with a commanding performance. Her exceptional skills not only secured her the gold medal but also earned her the title of the best women boxer.

In the men's 51kg category, Barun Singh Shagolshem secured victory by defeating Poland's Jakub Slominsk with a clean 3-0 sweep. Moving on to the men's 57kg category, Akash Kumar fought valiantly but narrowly went down in the final to Sweden's Hadi Hadrous, with a score of 2-1 in Hadi's favour.

In the men's 63kg category, Manish Kaushik dominated his bout, triumphing over Palestine's Mohammed Soud with a resounding 3-0 victory. The intensity continued in the men's 92kg category, where Naveen Kumar emerged victorious in a nail-biting encounter, edging out Mateusz Bereznicki of Poland with a close 2-1 scoreline.

Boxers Jyoti, Shashi, Jigyasa, Vinakshi and Satish Kumar were also declared winners as opponents did not play in the finals.

