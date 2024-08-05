Boxer Nikhat Zareen Receives Warm Welcome at Hyderabad Airport After Paris Olympics 2024 Stint (Watch Video)

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen received a warm welcome at Hyderabad Airport as she returned home on Saturday after competing in the Paris Olympics 2024. Despite the challenges faced, Zareen expressed her determination to come back stronger in future competitions.

#WATCH | Telangana: Boxer Nikhat Zareen receives a warm welcome at the Hyderabad Airport as she returns home after her stint at the #ParisOlympics2024. pic.twitter.com/R6glDIf2oD — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2024

"At least I got the opportunity to represent my country at the Olympics. I will work hard and I'll come back stronger and make my country proud... I will learn from my mistakes and come back stronger," Zareen said.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Boxer Nikhat Zareen says, "At least I got the opportunity to represent my country at the Olympics. I will work hard and I'll come back stronger and make my country proud... I will learn from my mistakes and come back stronger." https://t.co/6G7MaWYeU2pic.twitter.com/F6wYz066OQ — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2024

Earlier in the day, Zareen, along with fellow boxers Preeti Pawar and Jaismine Lamboria, landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, where they were greeted with garlands by well-wishers. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) shared a video of their arrival on the social media platform X, praising the trio for their efforts.

"Our #Boxing contingent consisting of Preeti Pawar, Nikhat Zareen, and Jaismine Lamboria returned this morning and were given a warm welcome at the Indira Gandhi Airport, New Delhi. Super proud of you champions. Keep the Indian flag flying high," read the post.

Our #Boxing🥊 contingent consisting Preeti Pawar, Nikhat Zareen and Jaismine Lamboria returned this morning and were given a warm welcome at the Indira Gandhi Airport, New Delhi



Super proud of you champions🥳

Keep the Indian flag🇮🇳 flying high#Cheer4Bharat#ParisOlympics2024… pic.twitter.com/buAWwYHnlU — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2024

Despite their best efforts, none of the Indian boxers managed to secure a medal at the Paris Olympics. Zareen competed in the women’s 50kg category, while Preeti and Jaismine participated in the 54kg and 57kg categories, respectively. All three were unable to progress beyond the Round of 16.

The Indian boxing contingent ended their Paris 2024 campaign without any medals. Among the boxers, Nishant Dev and Lovlina Borgohain advanced the furthest, reaching the quarter-finals. However, both were eliminated in closely contested bouts. Nishant lost a controversial match to Mexico's Marco Alonso Verde Álvarez in the men’s 71kg category, while Lovlina was defeated by Li Qian of China in the women’s 75kg quarter-final.

Amit Panghal also faced an early exit, losing his men’s 51kg Round of 16 match to Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba.