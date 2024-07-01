Boxing: Rohit Choudhary wins the WBC Asia silver title
Bengaluru, July 1 India’s Rohit Choudhary ended up with a silver medal in the WBC Asia Continental championship in the Super-welterweight category held at the World Siam Stadium in Bangkok on Sunday. Hailing from a small town near Pathankot in Punjab, the 28-year-old boxer, who has made Bengaluru his home, put up an extraordinary performance against his fancied opponent Tao Zhang of China and lost the title bout narrowly.
In a thrilling match that lasted all eight rounds, despite Rohit being the dominant opponent, the 32-year-old Zhang got the judges’ favour while Rohit earned admiration from fans and fellow boxers.
“It was a tough fight. I knew that Zhang was more experienced and was the favourite boxer. My first aim was to last for eight rounds, and I knew if I went to the wire, anything could happen,” said Rohit who trains at Grassroot Boxing Academy in Bengaluru.
