Boxing World qualifiers: India's Nishant Dev secures Paris Olympics quota

Bangkok [Thailand], May 31 : Nishant Dev on Friday secured the Paris 2024 Olympics quota with a 5-0 win in the men's 71kg quarterfinals of the ongoing Boxing World Qualifiers in Bangkok.

He will now be the fourth Indian pugilist to qualify for the Paris Olympics, following Nikhat Zareen (women's 50kg), Preeti (54kg), and Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) who sealed their spots by winning bronze medals at the 2022 Asian Games.

