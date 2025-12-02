Bracewell, Smith rescue New Zealand after West Indies seamers dominate rain-hit Day 1

Christchurch, Dec 2 Michael Bracewell and Nathan Smith’s gritty 52-run stand for the seventh wicket ensured New Zealand ended a rain-hit opening day on level terms after a dramatic collapse in seam-friendly conditions at Hagley Oval.

West Indies captain Roston Chase had no hesitation in bowling first after winning the toss, citing the heavy overhead conditions, a green-tinged pitch, and the venue’s history — only once in 15 Tests here has a captain chosen to bat first.

The decision paid off instantly. Kemar Roach, returning to Test cricket for the first time since January 2025, struck in his third ball. Operating around the wicket, he drew Devon Conway into a loose poke, and Justin Greaves accepted the edge at second slip. But the innings had barely begun when rain forced a 90-minute delay with only 3.3 overs bowled. Another shower truncated the first session to just 10.3 overs, during which New Zealand mustered only 17 runs.

After lunch, Williamson found a way to move the scoreboard, picking up two boundaries in three balls off Johann Layne. While not always in command, he relied on soft hands and late play — hallmarks of his technique — to survive and score on a tricky surface.

Debutant Ojay Shields endured a nervous start. His first ball in Test cricket was a short, wide no-ball that Tom Latham, then 2 off 34, cracked for four. Shields later bowled Williamson through the gate, only to be denied by another overstep — an early sign of the assistance available for disciplined seamers.

That discipline came from Justin Greaves. In successive overs, he removed both set batters. Williamson, squared up, edged to second slip for a valuable hand; Latham followed soon after, edging an overpitched ball to the keeper.

West Indies kept striking at regular intervals. Jayden Seales bowled Rachin Ravindra with a full ball from around the wicket, and Layne claimed his maiden Test wicket when Will Young edged to second slip for 14. Shields added another when Tom Blundell dragged an inside-edge onto his stumps, leaving the hosts wobbling at 120 for 5 and then 148 for 6.

Bracewell and Smith then staged the fightback. Bracewell counterattacked, Smith dug in, and together they added 52 runs that hauled New Zealand back into the contest. Chase eventually broke the stand when Smith flicked loosely to short midwicket.

Sensing the tail was exposed, Bracewell went for his shots. The approach didn’t last. On 47, he miscued a pull to give Shields his second wicket. Matt Henry soon fell to a Roach bouncer for 8, and two balls later, Jacob Duffy was struck on the helmet by another sharp short ball. As the physio began a concussion check, the umpires deemed the light unplayable and called stumps.

Only 70 overs were possible on a day interrupted repeatedly by rain and fading light. West Indies, however, were guilty of releasing pressure with 23 extras, a tally that could loom large on a spicy surface.

Brief scores:

New Zealand 231/9 in 70 overs (Kane Williamson 52, Michael Bracewell 47, Tom Blundell 29; Ojay Shields 2-34, Justin Greaves 2-35, Kemar Roach 2-47) vs West Indies

