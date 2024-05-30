Brandon Fernandes bids goodbye to Goa FC after 7-year stay with ISL club

New Delhi, May 30 FC Goa have announced the departure of its longest-serving players Brandon Fernandes, with the midfielders contract set to expire this summer.

Having joined Goa in the summer of 2017, the Indian international made 130 appearances for the Gaurs across all competitions, which is the second-highest for any player to-date.

The 29-year-old gave FC Goa with several treasured memories across his seven-year stint with the club, one such moment being his 64th minute winner in the unforgettable Super Cup final against Chennaiyin FC in 2019 which secured for us our first ever major silverware.

Brandon went on to become the Gaurs' all-time top assists-maker, a record which he holds to this date with 31 assists to his name in addition to the 17 goals he scored for the Men in Orange.

The Benaulim-based footballer also played a crucial role in the club’s ISL League Shield victory in the 2019-20 season and the Durand Cup triumph in 2021. His performance led to his maiden senior Indian national team call-up in 2019 and went on to cement his place in the national team, winning the SAFF Championship in 2021.

"Brandon wore the badge of FC Goa for seven years with great pride and was a fantastic ambassador for the values the Club stood for on and off the pitch. He became ingrained into the fabric of the Club and was one of the pillars upon which sporting success was built in the seasons he was with us. We will miss him dearly and he will go down as one of the true icons of the Club," Ravi Puskur, CEO of FC Goa said.

"While he leaves us today, Brandon will always be welcomed back to FC Goa in whatever capacity he may choose with open arms and this Club will always have a special place for him and his family," he added.

