Brazil defends FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup title

Victoria (Seychelles), May 12 Brazil won a record-extending seventh FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup title, edging Belarus 4-3 in a thrilling final to retain its crown at the 2025 edition of the tournament.

This is Brazil's second consecutive World Cup title and seventh overall.

The goals for the Brazil came from Rodrigo (twice, and he was named player of the match), Lucao, and Catarino. Belarus scored through Ihar Bryshtsel (x2), who was the tournament's top scorer, and Yauheni Novikau.

Brazil conceded just eight goals in the entire World Cup, becoming the champion with the fewest goals conceded, breaking France's record of 11 in 2005.

The defending champion took early control of the match in Victoria, Seychelles, building a 3-1 lead in the second period thanks to a combination of technical flair and attacking efficiency. But Belarus, appearing in its first-ever World Cup final, mounted a spirited comeback. Striker Ihar Bryshtsel scored twice midway through the final period to bring the game level at 3-3, reports Xinhua.

With just 101 seconds remaining, Brazil's Rodrigo secured the win, driving forward and firing home his second goal of the match to break the deadlock and seal the victory.

Earlier in the evening, Portugal clinched third place with a narrow 3-2 win over Senegal. Tied 2-2 in the final period, Portugal defender Andre Lourenco converted a penalty following a defensive error by Senegal to give the two-time champion the edge. Portugal held firm in the closing minutes to secure the podium finish.

“I’m really happy, really emotional. I’ve dreamed of this since I was a kid. It was a tough game but as soon as they made it 3-3, I was absolutely certain we’d win. Rodrigo is exceptional. He’s the best player in the world, Thanger, Brazil player said.

“We wanted to beat Brazil, but we are very happy and proud to have finished second at the World Cup. It’s historic. In team sports in Belarus, it’s unique.” Belarus' Ihar Bryshtsel said.

The 2025 tournament marked the first time Seychelles hosted the Beach Soccer World Cup.

