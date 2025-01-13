Brazil going to be the best soon, says captain Gabriel ahead of Kho Kho World Cup opener against India

New Delhi [India], January 13 : Brazil Kho Kho men's coach Laura Matte Doering and captain Gabriel Barros Coronas opened up on representing their country in the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup being held in India, with the skipper asserting that his country will be "one of the best" in the sport soon.

The first-ever Kho Kho World Cup finally kickstarted in New Delhi on Monday with a grand opening ceremony and will be held till January 19. The first match of the tournament saw India play Nepal in men's action. The women's action will kickstart on Tuesday with England taking on Australia. Brazil's men's team will play India on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Captain Gabriel said that the feeling to be in India to represent his country in Kho Kho is amazing.

"If I could put this feeling in words, amazing. I am happy to be chosen as captain, thanks to head coach for that. Brazil is going to be one of the best soon. We are excited to play with India, great country, great players. It is going to be amazing, we could be a surprise," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Laura said, "So glad to be here and representing Brazil at the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup. The opening ceremony was so good and emotional. We are so proud to be here. The hospitality is the best. Everything had something to give us. I feel super welcomed here."

"This sport is new in Brazil. We started four months ago (playing Kho Kho). I learnt all the rules and started the team four months back. We are learning and super excited because we are going to play against India, which has some of the best players in the world," she added.

