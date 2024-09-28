Brazil names uncapped duo for FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chile, Peru

Rio De Janeiro, Sep 28 Uncapped pair Igor Jesus and Abner Santos were named in Brazil's squad on Friday for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru.

Center-forward Igor was rewarded for his consistent form with Brazilian Serie A leaders Botafogo while left-back Abner has impressed this season for French Ligue 1 outfit Lyon.

Manager Dorival Junior also recalled Barcelona winger Raphinha, Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli, Juventus center-back Bremer and Monaco full-back Vanderson, reports Xinhua.

As expected, the 23-man squad comprises Real Madrid forwards Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Endrick while Manchester City's Savinho was also included.

But there was no place for veteran forward Neymar, who continues to recover from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Brazil will meet Chile in Santiago on October 10 and Peru in Brasilia five days later.

The five-time world champions are currently fifth in the South American qualifying group with just three wins from eight games, with Chile and Peru ninth and 10th, respectively.

Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Bento (Al-Nassr), Ederson (Manchester City).

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Vanderson (Monaco), Abner (Lyon), Guilherme Arana (Atletico Mineiro), Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Marquinhos (PSG).

Midfielders: Andre (Wolverhampton), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Gerson (Flamengo), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid).

Forwards: Endrick (Real Madrid), Igor Jesus (Botafogo), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Luiz Henrique (Botafogo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Savinho (Manchester City), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid).

