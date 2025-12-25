Brazil's tennis star Fonseca sets sights on world top 15

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 25 Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca has set a target of breaking into the world's top 15 men's tennis players next year as he looks to build on his recent progress. The 19-year-old won two titles in 2025, his first full season on the ATP Tour, but said he sees that as a starting point.

"I intend to break into the world's top 15. It's bold, but I'm thinking big," Rio de Janeiro-born Fonseca told magazine Veja. "I will also be aiming for consistent results, without ups and downs."

Fonseca began this year ranked 113th but has jumped to No. 24 following wins in Buenos Aires (ATP 250) and Basel (ATP 500). His other 2025 highlights included reaching the third round at the French Open and Wimbledon.

He also spoke of some other New Year's resolutions beyond tennis. "In my free time, I want to learn Italian, take a poker course, and manage my money," Fonseca said.

Brazil's only men's Grand Slam singles champion is Gustavo Kuerten, who won the French Open in 1997, 2000, and 2001.

Fonseca has so far reached at least the second round in all four Grand Slam tournaments in 2025, managing to reach the third round in the French Open and Wimbledon. He has also represented Brazil in the Davis Cup with a 4-2 win-loss record in the prestigious men's team competition, reports Xinhua.

He reached the top 175 at world No. 166 in August 2024, climbing close to 50 positions up, after lifting his maiden Challenger title at the 2024 Lexington Challenger. Fonseca won the title without losing a single set in the tournament, thus at 17 years becoming the youngest Challenger champion of the 2024 season.

Fonseca qualified for the 2024 Next Generation ATP Finals on November 29, 2024, and went on to win the title despite being the lowest-ranked player in the competition.

He continued his progress in 2025, lifting his second Challenger title at his very first tournament of the season, the 2025 Canberra Tennis International, defeating American Ethan Quinn in the final, recording his 10th consecutive win and reaching his new career high ranking at No. 113.

