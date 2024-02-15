Brentford announce signing of Club Brugge striker Igor Thiago

London, Feb 15 Brentford completed the signing of Club Brugge striker Igor Thiago on a five-year contract with an option to extend his contract by an additional 12 months, the Premier League club said.

Thiago will remain with Club Brugge for the remainder of the 2023-24 season and join Brentford on July 1.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank said: "I’m very pleased that we have been proactive as a club; big credit to Matthew Benham, Phil Giles and Lee Dykes for the hard work they have done. We are ahead of the curve.

“We have signed a key player for a key position. Thiago is a very exciting striker who fits the role in our team. He is hard working and a very good pressing player. He is also a physical presence, very good in the box and can link the play.

“He’s progressing well in the Belgian league, so there is big potential and we are looking forward to seeing him in a red and white shirt."

Thiago, 22, began his professional career in his native Brazil with Cruzeiro.

In March 2022, he made the move to Europe to sign for Bulgarian champions Ludogorets Razgrad.

At Ludogorets, he netted 15 goals and provided eight assists in 32 league matches. He also made an impact in the Europa Conference League with two goals.

Thiago joined Club Brugge in June 2023. He has 18 goal involvements in the Jupiler Pro League this term (16G, 2A), including a league-high seven goals from inside the six-yard box.

The striker has won 35 aerial duels this season, ranking seventh among forward players in the Jupiler Pro League, and has made 23 key passes.

