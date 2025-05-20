Brighton beat champions Liverpool to boost European hopes

Brighton and Hove, May 20 Brighton and Hove Albion came from behind to hand champions Liverpool only their fourth league defeat of the season in a five-goal thriller at the Amex.

Jack Hinshelwood scored straight after coming on as Brighton & Hove Albion claimed a thrilling 3-2 win over Premier League champions Liverpool to to finish eighth and potentially qualify for Europe.

Hinshelwood came on in the 83rd minute of Monday’s contest at Amex Stadium and was on hand to tap in from Matt O’Riley’s cross 88 seconds later, with the goal initially disallowed for offside, though that decision was overturned after a VAR check.

Another substitute had already played a key role for Brighton before then, with Kaoru Mitoma having dragged the hosts level for the second time in the 69th minute.

Harvey Elliott had put Liverpool ahead nine minutes in, with Yasin Ayari restoring parity before Dominik Szoboszlai netted on the stroke of half-time.

Mohamed Salah squandered a huge chance prior to Brighton's second equaliser, and it proved costly as Liverpool’s winless run stretched to three games, while the hosts leapfrogged Brentford into eighth place, which could earn a place in the UEFA Conference League next season.

"There have been a lot of highs and lows throughout the season. It's important you don't overreact and important to stay grounded and humble because there is still one game to go but I'm really proud of the team," Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler said.

Liverpool coach Arne Slot said, "Two very good teams wanting to play football, not time wasting, no diving. Momentum changed in the game and I waited for us to score the third, that would have killed the game but they made it 2-2. Great game of football but not the result we wanted."

