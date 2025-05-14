Broken legs and bruised pride: KIYG 2025 revives Barauni’s deep-rooted football culture

Begusarai, May 14 Football ke rang, Begusarai ke sangh. It’s more than just a tagline pasted on the pillars of an under-construction flyover leading into this town. It’s a quiet revolution that began with broken legs and bruised pride in a forgotten corner of Bihar.

Tucked away from the din of Patna’s bustle, in a humble locality of Barauni in Begusarai district, football did not just arrive, it fought its way in. This ground, a patch of land that carries the legacy of a freedom fighter Yamuna Bhagat, became football’s unlikely home nearly 80 years ago.

But the spark that truly lit its modern-day fire came in 1990, when a hastily assembled team of local girls, untrained and unsure, were battered by a seasoned Muzaffarpur team in an exhibition match, meant to mark the ground’s 50th anniversary.

Some hobbled away, some were stretchered and all had wounds that cut deeper than skin. But instead of shame, it birthed a movement. “We were humiliated. But we turned that pain into purpose,” recalls Chandra Shekhar, a retired schoolteacher and former footballer, whose words carry the weight of generations.

“The story of the ground dates back to pre-Independence era, when freedom fighter Yamuna Bhagat started with a library to educate youngsters from the oppressed communities upon his released from jail. The real transformation took place in 1990 when we planned to celebrate 50 years of the ground,” narrated Chandra while reflecting on the struggles and sacrifices, the village made to turn it into a nursery for young female footballers.

“We had invited two teams for an exhibition match, and only one of the two reached here. As organisers, we were left red-faced, and all of a sudden we decided to form a team with young girls who had never played the sport,” he recalled.

“Unfortunately, some of our girls fractured their legs, and most of them ended up with some wound during the loss. That loss somewhere hurt us from within. The whole village united and decided to form a team, we hired a few coaches, with whatever funds we could gather to pay them,” Chandra Shekhar said.

A year later, armed with courage and fuelled by community spirit, Begusarai’s girls returned to the field, not to survive, but to compete. They beat Ara 1-0, a side that had former India striker Poonam in its ranks, in what would be remembered not for the result, but for the resolve.

That one goal was a clarion call: We belong here.

Over the next three decades, Barauni turned into a cradle of footballing dreams, led by unsung heroes like Chandra Shekhar, and former Mohun Bagan goalkeeper-turned-mentor Sanjeev Kumar Singh, who chose turf over a steady Army career, love for the game over comfort.

Together, they nurtured talent, mentored generations and preserved a ground that once broke them and later, built them. Sanjeev candidly admitted that his dedication for football has come at the cost of ignoring the interests and needs of his family but pointed out that someone had to shoulder the responsibility.

“For my family, I’m useless, but I can’t help it. I try to support them but football remains my first love. Everyone is busy with their jobs, so someone had to take responsibility. It’s a sacrifice born of love, not obligation. A choice that helped this venue host Santosh Trophy matches in 2018, and now, India’s flagship youth sporting event,” said an emotional Sanjeev.

Today, Begusarai has emerged 12-time state champion, supplies 70 percent of Bihar’s squad, and a football culture rooted deep in community pride, Barauni finally finds itself on the national map, hosting the Khelo India Youth Games 2025.

It’s the applause for three decades of quiet toil, village-wide sacrifice, and football played with heart, not boots. The scouts from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) are in town, identifying prospects and predictably, many have roots in this very village.

For many, KIYG is a platform. For Barauni, it’s validation, a celebration of a village that turned heartbreak into heritage.

