Bruno approves new Man Utd tifo ahead of Europa league semi vs Athletic Club

Manchester, May 6 Manchester United lead Athletic Club 3-0 following last week’s superb first leg in Bilbao and the club hopes for an incredible atmosphere in the second leg.

To help, a new tifo banner is being prepared by the club and fan groups after the proposal was approved by captain Bruno Fernandes. The exact design will not be revealed until the night, to preserve the impact of the moment.

Positioned on the halfway line in front of the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand, the tifo will be hoisted from the ground to the roof with colourful pyrotechnics blasting into the sky on either side, creating an awe-inspiring scene as the players walk.

This is the second appearance of a tifo banner at Old Trafford, after the first in United's stadium history was unveiled before the quarter-final second leg against Lyon.

Casemiro, the five-time Champions League winner, also set United's three late goals against Lyon at Old Trafford, winning the penalty for Bruno Fernandes to score, finding Kobbie Mainoo to finish from inside the box and, finally, crossing to Harry Maguire for his last-gasp winner.

During an interview for the matchday programme, Casemiro spoke passionately about Man Utd's match-going fans and marvels at the support they provide.

“They always support us. Whether we are playing well or badly. To be honest, this season, we aren’t where we wanted to be. We aren’t where we want to be in the league. But when I get home, I speak with my family or my inner circle about what the fans are like here.

“Here, even when you aren’t playing well, and you aren’t where you want to be and there are lots of changes or problems... what the fans do here at this club, they always support you; they push us and help us. All I can say, from my heart, is thank you very much.

“If they didn’t support us like they do, it would be even more difficult, so the thing we have to say to everyone who comes to games here and to the whole city is, it’s something incredible. All I can say is thank you, thank you very much," said Casemiro.

