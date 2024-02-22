Bumrah’s absence in Ranchi will cause India some problems: Brad Hogg

New Delhi, Feb 21 Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg feels that Indian star pacer Jasprit Bumrah's absence in the fourth Test against England, stating on Friday, could spell trouble for the hosts adding that it will add pressure on his fellow fast bowler Mohammad Siraj.

Bumrah's stellar performance in the series thus far, coupled with his ability to generate reverse swing, has made him a formidable force in India's bowling arsenal. With 17 wickets to his name and a Player of the Match award under his belt, Bumrah's absence leaves a significant void in the Indian lineup, according to Hogg.

"Bumrah not playing the next match is obviously going to play in the hands of England. Getting a bit of reverse swing, he is probably the best fast bowler in this Test series. It is going to cause India some problems going into the next game. It is going to put a lot of pressure on Siraj,” said Brad Hogg on his YouTube channel.

However, Hogg also acknowledges the necessity of managing Bumrah's workload, particularly with major tournaments like the T20 World Cup and the IPL on the horizon. He also expressed confidence in Siraj's ability to step up and lead the bowling attack.

"You have to manage his workload. As a fast bowler, playing all three formats is the toughest thing in cricket. You need to preserve him for the T20 World Cup around the corner. Mumbai Indians need him too in the IPL. If they miss him, they won't be doing well either," he said.

In addition to discussing India's bowling conundrum, Hogg showers praise on Indian captain Rohit Sharma for his leadership tactics against England in Rajkot.

"I am loving the way Rohit Sharma is captaining this team against England. I like the way he is backing his bowlers. Yes England are going hard against the bowlers, but you got to show the courage to set the right fields and give your bowlers the best chance of picking wickets," added Hogg.

Meanwhile, as England prepares for the Ranchi Test, they've made strategic changes to their lineup, with Ollie Robinson and Shoaib Bashir stepping in. With the spotlight now on India's selection dilemma in Bumrah's absence, speculation abounds regarding their choice of replacement, whether it be an extra spinner, Mukesh Kumar, or debutant Akash Deep.

The fourth Test of the five-match Test series will start on Friday at Ranchi.

