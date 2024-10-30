Bundesliga 2024-25: Struggling Dortmund stuck in fatal vicious circle

Berlin (Germany), Oct 30 Borussia Dortmund's current season has been marked by turmoil, with a string of losses, mounting pressure on head coach Nuri Sahin, and persistent injuries impacting team morale and consistency. However, amidst this challenging period, Serhou Guirassy's nomination as one of the ten candidates for Africa's Footballer of the Year has emerged as a rare bright spot.

The Guinea international's strong form contrasts sharply with Dortmund's struggles, making him a standout figure in an otherwise unsteady squad, reports Xinhua.

Sahin's tenure, barely a few months old, is already under scrutiny following three consecutive defeats and an early exit from the German Cup. While sporting director Sebastian Kehl has expressed support for Sahin, both recognise that a victory is essential in the critical upcoming Bundesliga match against RB Leipzig.

Inconsistent performances and a growing injury list have left the team unbalanced and lacking resilience. Key players like Emre Can and Julian Brandt are reportedly grappling with individual issues, further destabilizing Dortmund's on-field dynamics.

Internal club dynamics are also adding to Sahin's burden, with recent power shifts - such as Lars Ricken's new role as CEO - and debate over transfer policy heightening the pressure. Although Dortmund's roster was bolstered with high-profile signings, some have yet to meet expectations, leaving gaps across both defense and attack.

The team's recent 5-2 Champions League loss to Real Madrid compounded the crisis, further damaging morale and highlighting the squad's weaknesses. Despite the challenges, Kehl remains optimistic, noting that "not much is missing to turn things for the better."

A positive result against Leipzig could help restore confidence before Dortmund face crucial Champions League games. While Guirassy's nomination is encouraging, Dortmund's turnaround will require a collective effort.

