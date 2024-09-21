Berlin (Germany), Sep 21 Coming home isn't always a pleasure. German international Waldemar Anton and Guinean international Serhou Guirassy might be able to tell the story. After overwhelmingly successful years in the shirt of the club that finished second in Germany's top flight last year, the VfB Stuttgart, both joined Borussia Dortmund this summer in a noisy last-minute move.

Over the past few days, Anton and Guirassy went through exceptional mental preparations ahead of the delicate reunion with their former club this Sunday evening in an away game. Four days after the Black and Yellows 3-0 curtain raiser in the UEFA Champions League in Bruges, the defender and the striker prepare to face an emotional challenge, reports Xinhua.

Stuttgart's supporters blame the duo for betraying fans and the club due to emotional oaths of allegiance only days before they left. Both had turned into the faces of Stuttgart's surprising success as the side ended up second behind title-taking Bayer Leverkusen.

Last January, Anton extended his contract in Stuttgart and praised the team and the town. Both made their breakthrough on the international stage, heading to make their debuts on their national teams.

After years of drought, coming along with relegation, head coach Sebastian Hoeness took the struggling 2007 German champion to new heights.

Anton, who had played for second-division sides before joining Stuttgart, enjoyed unprecedented attention, including his promotion to the German national team. Guirassy, after failing to shine in the German league when in the shirt of Cologne, went back to the French league in a state of frustration, with Stuttgart providing a second chance.

The 28-year-old turned into the league's top scorer, harvesting 28 goals last season. Facts emerge in a fatal mixture ahead of Sunday's game, not to mention that Stuttgart have turned into a rival after Dortmund lost all three duels against the VfB last season.

Despite Stuttgart having harvested over 40 million euros in transfer money for the duo, social media channels are boiling over. "They are both beyond 18 and should be able to deal with what they face," Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin said. "I am happy they are with us."

Stuttgart coach Hoeness tried to ease tensions by expressing his gratitude for the duo's contribution while around but said friendship is taking a break over the upcoming 90 minutes. Anton and Guirassy went through a marathon of interviews in Stuttgart-based newspapers to explain their disputed step. Anton said it was for sportive reasons as the BVB offer dropped in late. He asked for fair treatment "as some comments were targeting my family."

Guirassy said he remembers Stuttgart as a great place but decided to go to new shores to win titles. The muddles end will be seen on Sunday in a sold-out Stuttgart arena.

