Bundesliga 2025-26: Spirits high as Bayern Munich pursue historic winning streak

Berlin, Oct 3 Bayern Munich are on a record-setting path, with spirits high for a good reason. Ahead of their Bundesliga clash against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, the 2020 treble winner is riding a wave of early success in the 2025-26 European football season, with nine straight wins, 35 goals scored, and only eight conceded.

Another win in Frankfurt would cement Bayern as a European record holder, as no other team in the continent's top leagues has ever secured 10 victories in the first 10 games of a season.

While Borussia Dortmund (2015-16, +26 goal difference), AC Milan (1992-93, +24), Real Madrid (1968-69, +23), and Manchester City (2016-17, +22) also won their first nine games - alongside Roma, Hamburger SV, and Chelsea with lower differentials - Bayern's goal-scoring form is unprecedented, reports Xinhua.

Clear performances in all competitions have the Bavarians enjoying a flow that is "no coincidence," according to midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

"We work hard and everyone is dedicated to our goals," Kimmich said. "We have the feeling that we have built a satisfying base for more," he added, emphasising the often-overlooked importance of team spirit.

Legendary coach Jupp Heynckes led Bayern to a similar start in the 2012-13 season, though his team lost its 10th league game before ultimately securing a treble.

Harry Kane's 17 goals this season and his new role as a playmaking No. 10 have been breathtaking. Sporting director Christoph Freund said the team has achieved "the momentum and a joy for the game that is catching."

In his second year, coach Vincent Kompany has created a strong shared sense in his squad but remains cautious, "as we are only in the early stages of the season."

Kompany described the biggest challenge as maintaining the run for as long as possible and advised against discussing "our goals" too frequently.

Kimmich said the key to success is "not about individual issues; it's about everyone staying away from his ego. It's only about the team's benefit."

For now, Kompany said the Bavarians are focused solely on Frankfurt. "I feel deep trust in every one of my players," the 39-year-old added.

