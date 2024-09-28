Bundesliga: Bayern hopes to take revenge in upcoming clash against Leverkusen

Berlin (Germany), Sep 28 On February 10, Bayern Munich seemed to have hit rock bottom as title rival Leverkusen was riding the wave beating the Bavarians 3-0. The one-sighted duel might have been the starting point for Leverkusen's unprecedented journey to win the 2024 national title.

A few months later in the 2024/25 season, things have changed for the better for the Bavarians. Ahead of Saturday evening's encounter in the Munich arena, the momentum favours the struggling 2020 treble winner.

Six victories in six games with 29 scored goals aside from only three conceived seem to give the newly-formed Bayern an advantage in a game triggering attention in over 200 countries and regions, reports Xinhua.

While rival Bayer is suffering from an unstable defense (nine conceived goals in four league encounters), the Bavarians enjoy the upswing of their attacking line aside from a solid back row and a dominant approach.

Despite Bayern coach Vincent Kompany denying revenge feelings, the top clash in the Munich arena comes near a litmus test. "They are the title holders; we are the first. That's all. We can do something for our fans," the 38-year-old former Burnley coach said.

While downplaying the game's importance, Kompany and his side find themselves at a junction point affecting the current season.

When Bayern's 4-2-3-1 system is to meet Leverkusen's 3-4-2-1 crucial spots such as the defense, midfield and the front-line performance might decide.

Creating dominance seems vital for Bayern's attackers such as Harry Kane, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, and Michael Olise aside from a satisfying performance of Joshua Kimmich and Alexander Pavlovic in midfield; not to speak of full-back Alphonso Davies taking hold of Bayer's fast Jamie Frimpong.

Ruling the midfield against Leverkusen's lion-heart Robert Andrich seems as important as creating constant pressure over the flanks.

In February 2024, Spanish star coach Xabi Alonso surprised Bayern and former coach Thomas Tuchel by acting without a traditional box striker but relying on fast counterattacking strikers.

Amine Adli and Martin Terrier did the job last time in collaboration with Florian Wirtz.

Alonso spoke about the "toughest league game" in Germany's first tier with the challenging UEFA Champions League duel against Milan next week.

"We have done our homework and know it takes a joint effort to get to a satisfying result," the two-time Champions League winner said.

Considering the previous season, the Leverkusen coach's vast experience gained in Liverpool, Real, and Bayern aside from 114 caps for Spain made him always find a solution. He might know all about what it takes for a title winner to slip into the role of the hunted side.

