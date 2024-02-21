Bundesliga: Thomas Tuchel to leave Bayern Munich at end of the season

Munich, Feb 21 Manager Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich are set to part ways at the end of the season, the Bundesliga club announced on Wednesday.

"FC Bayern Munich and head coach Thomas Tuchel have jointly decided to end their working relationship, which was originally set to run until 30 June 2025, on 30 June 2024. This is the outcome of a constructive discussion between CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and Thomas Tuchel," the club statement read.

Tuchel succeeded Julian Nagelsmann as head coach of the German champions in March 2023 on a deal until June 2025. Now, he will depart a year earlier than planned.

"We have agreed that we will end our working relationship at the end of this season. Until then, I will of course continue to do everything I can with my coaching staff to achieve maximum success," said Touchel.

The 50-year-old led Bayern to last season's Bundesliga title two months after taking over the head coach role but they now sit eight points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen after back-to-back league defeats.

"In a good, open discussion, we came to the decision to end our working relationship by mutual agreement in the summer. Our goal is to pursue a new footballing direction with a new head coach for the 2024 /25 season," Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen.

