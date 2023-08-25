BWF World Championships 2023: HS Prannoy cruises to quarterfinals, Lakshya Sen bows out 

Copenhagen [Denmark], August 25 : Indian shuttler HS Prannoy cruised into the quarterfinals while Lakshya Sen bowed out of the ongoing Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships at the Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

In a 69-minute marathon encounter in the round of 16, world No. 9 HS Prannoy defeated Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, the world No. 7 and champion for 2021, 21-18, 15-21, 21-19.

Both players were level at 19 all in the decider, which was a fiercely contest before Prannoy triumphed in the game. In five encounters, the Indian shuttler had defeated Loh Kean Yew four times. Both athletes gave it their all during the tough game.

However, the 11th seed Lakshya Sen lost to Thailand's Kunalvut Vitidsarn, the third-ranked player in the world, in three games. In 68 minutes, the Indian badminton player was defeated 14-21, 21-16, 13-21.

The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the quarterfinals of the ongoing Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships at the Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

The world number two men's doubles pair defeated the world number 10 pair of Leo Rolly Carnando & Daniel Marthin of Indonesia in their round of 16 match.

Having conquered the Asian stage by winning the men's doubles gold at the Asian Championships in 2023 at Dubai and clinched a bronze at the World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Satwiksairaj and Chirag are one step closer to their dream of clinching gold at the highest level.

The duo have won three BWF World Tour titles this year - the Swiss Open, Indonesia Open and Korea Open. With their win in Indonesia, they won India's first-ever BWF Super 1000 title. They also captured a gold in the Asian Championships in Dubai this year.

In the women's doubles competition, the pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly crashed out of the competition in the round of 16 after a loss to China's QC Chen and YF Jia. The Indian pair lost the match by 21-14, 21-9.

