BWF World Championships: Kidambi Srikanth bows out in 1st round  

Copenhagen [Denmark], August 22 : Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth disappoints with his early exit in the first round of the ongoing Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships after being outplayed by Kenta Nishimoto in Copenhagen, Denmark on Monday.

Nishimoto defeated him in straight games by 21-14, 21-14 to advance to the second round.

Earlier in the day, Lakshya Sen and Prannoy HS cruised into round two of the BWF World Championships.

First, it was the Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya who took on Mauritius's Julien Paul.

Sen was absolutely dominant, beating his opponent in just 24 minutes by 21-12, 21-7.

On the other hand, Prannoy took on Finland's Kalle Koljonen.

Prannoy also moved to the second round by beating Kalle by 24-22, 21-10.

In the mixed doubles competition, the India duo of N Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor lost to Scotland's Julie MacPherson and Adam Hall in the first round by 14-21, 22-20, 18-21.

Later, Kidambi Srikanth will be in action against Japan's Kenta Nishimoto.BWF World Championships started in Copenhagen, Denmark on August 21 and will go on till August 27.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor