BWF World Championships: Lakshya, Prannoy advance to round two

Copenhagen [Denmark], August 21 : Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Prannoy HS cruised into round two of the ongoing Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships being held in Copenhagen, Denmark on Monday.

First, it was the Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya who took on Mauritius's Julien Paul.

Sen was absolutely dominant, beating his opponent in just 24 minutes by 21-12, 21-7.

On the other hand, Prannoy took on Finland's Kalle Koljonen.

Prannoy also moved to the second round by beating Kalle by 24-22, 21-10.

In the mixed doubles competition, the India duo of N Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor lost to Scotland's Julie MacPherson and Adam Hall in the first round by 14-21, 22-20, 18-21.

Later, Kidambi Srikanth will be in action against Japan's Kenta Nishimoto.

BWF World Championships started in Copenhagen, Denmark on August 21 and will go on till August 27.

BWF World Championships 2023: Indian badminton players

-Men’s singles: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth

-Women’s singles: PV Sindhu

-Men’s doubles: Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila

-Women’s doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand, Ashwini Bhat K/Shikha Gautam

-Mixed doubles: Rohan Kapoor/N Sikki Reddy, Venkat Prasad/Juhi Dewangan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor