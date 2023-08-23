BWF World Championships: Satwiksairaj-Chirag storm into pre-quarters

Copenhagen [Denmark], August 23 : Star Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty moved into the pre-quarters of the ongoing Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships on Wednesday.

India's top-ranked men's doubles pair at world number two, 'Sat-Chi' as the duo is known, beat the Australian pair of Zhe Hooi Choo and Ming Chuen Lim, ranked world number 156.

They beat their Aussie opponents 21-16, 21-9 in a one-sided affair in 30 minutes.

Having conquered the Asian stage by winning the men's doubles gold at the Asian Championships in 2023 at Dubai and clinched a bronze at the World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Satwiksairaj and Chirag are one step closer to their dream of clinching gold at the highest level.

The duo have won three BWF World Tour titles this year - the Swiss Open, Indonesia Open and Korea Open. With their win in Indonesia, they won India's first-ever BWF Super 1000 title.

The Indian women’s doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly delivered a stunning performance to storm into the pre-quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships. They triumphed over Chang Ching Hui and Yang Ching Tun of Chinese Taipei.

Gayatri and Treesa, who are ranked 19 in the world, defeated Chang and Yang 21-18, 21-10 in a match that lasted for 38 minutes.

The Commonwealth Games bronze medalists, who earned a bye in the first round, will have a difficult task against top-seeded Chinese Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan in the next round.

