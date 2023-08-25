BWF World Championships: Satwiksairaj-Chirag storm to quarterfinals, Treesa-Gopichand's journey ends in R16

Copenhagen [Denmark], August 25 : The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the quarterfinals of the ongoing Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships at the Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

The world number two men's doubles pair defeated the world number 10 pair of Leo Rolly Carnando & Daniel Marthin of Indonesia in their round of 16 match.

Badminton Association of India (BAI) Media also lauded the duo for their win.

"Satwik Chirag enter Quartefinals One step away from securing that historic medal: @badmintonphoto

#BWFWorldChampionships #Copenhagen2023 #IndiaontheRise #BadmintonTwitter #Badminton," tweeted BAI Media.

https://twitter.com/BAI_Media/status/1694703780108079119

Having conquered the Asian stage by winning the men's doubles gold at the Asian Championships in 2023 at Dubai and clinched a bronze at the World Championships 2022 in Tokyo, Satwiksairaj and Chirag are one step closer to their dream of clinching gold at the highest level.

The duo have won three BWF World Tour titles this year - the Swiss Open, Indonesia Open and Korea Open. With their win in Indonesia, they won India's first-ever BWF Super 1000 title. They also captured a gold in the Asian Championships in Dubai this year.

In the women's doubles competition, the pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly crashed out of the competition in the round of 16 after a loss to China's QC Chen and YF Jia.

The Indian pair lost the match by 21-14, 21-9.

"Treesa/Gayatri’s #BWFWorldChampionships campaign comes to an end against top seeds: @badmintonphoto

#Copenhagen2023 #BadmintonTwitter #Badminton," tweeted BAI Media.

https://twitter.com/BAI_Media/status/1694664628348092534

The tournament will take place from August 21-27 in Copenhagen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor