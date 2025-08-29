BWF World C'ships: Dhruv-Tanisha's campaign ends in quarterfinals

Paris [France], August 29 : The mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto's journey in the ongoing BWF World Championships came to an end during the quarterfinals on Friday.

In the quarterfinals, the Indian duo went down to Malaysia's world number four pairing of Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei by 15-21, 13-21 in straight games.

They made it to the final eight by knocking off the two-time World Championships medalists, the pair of Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet, in their round of 16 clash on Thursday. After receiving a bye in the first round, Kapila and Crasto kick-started their campaign in the second round. The two-time World Championships bronze medalist Hong Kong pair was off to a fine start in this third round match, capturing a closely-fought first game by 19-21. However, the resolve and determination of the Indian pair were too strong as they captured the next two games by 21-15, 21-15, sending the fifth-ranked pair out of the competition.

Now in the quarterfinals, Dhruv and Crasto started off really well, racing to an 8-3 lead in the first game before Malaysian took the lead. Indian pair kept it close, but Malaysian duo took the first game by a margin of six points. From then onwards, it was no looking back for Chen Tang and Toh Ee, with latter being outstanding on forecourt. She kept on finding gaps between the Indian pair and was supported well by Chen. The Indian pair looked at sea against them and were knocked off in the second game, losing the match.

Now, it would be two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and the popular men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty who will play their quarterfinal clashes.

Sindhu stormed into the BWF World Championships 2025 quarter-finals with a sensational victory over World No. 2 Wang Zhiyi of China. The 2019 World Champion stamped her authority early with a win in the first game, before outplaying her opponent with an utterly dominant second game performance to wrap up a 21-19, 21-15 victory in just 48 minutes.

She will face Indonesian shuttler Putri Kusuma Wardani for a semi-final berth on Friday. Sindhu is a former world champion from 2019. Sindhu is on a hunt for her sixth medal in this global event, having bagged back-to-back bronze medals in 2013 and 2014 and successive silver medals from 2017 and 2018.

Satwik-Chirag beat the Chinese pair by 19-21, 21-15, 21-17 in their round of 16 clash. After going down in a highly competitive first game, the Indian pair absorbed pressure brilliantly, winning the next two games to seal the match. The match lasted for a total of 66 minutes.

