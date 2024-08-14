CA reach agreement to host fabled Boxing Day Test at MCG till 2031: Reports

New Delhi, Aug 14 Cricket Australia (CA) have secured a seven-year deal ensuring that one of the biggest events on the cricketing calendar, the fabled Boxing Day Test will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground until at least 2027.

This agreement is part of a broader arrangement between CA and five state governments, trading schedule certainty for promoting cricket each summer. The deal also includes a showpiece match between Australia and England in March 2027 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Test cricket as reported by the Australian newspaper The Age.

“The MCG is the home of the Boxing Day Test, and the event is already locked in for December 26, 2024. We’re working hard to ensure that any future arrangements deliver benefits to the Victorian taxpayer,” A Victorian government spokesperson told The Age.

The final details were being worked out between all parties on Wednesday night, but the officials involved are not authorised to speak publicly on any such matters until an announcement had been made. The announcement is reported to take place on Thursday.

Perth Stadium will host the opening Test of the season until at least 2026, while Brisbane's Gabba faces an uncertain future due to its outdated facilities. The Gabba may miss out on hosting a Test match in 2026-27, breaking a 50-year tradition.

This new agreement aims to increase government support for Test matches, enhancing their visibility and public spending on services like security and tourism initiatives.

The deal ensures a consistent and exciting schedule for cricket fans across Australia, with a focus on promoting the sport and driving economic growth through interstate and overseas tourism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor