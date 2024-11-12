CABI names Indian team for T20 World Cup in Pakistan, awaits clearance from MEA

Bengaluru, Nov 12 The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) has announced the final 17-member squad for the 4th T20 World Cup for the Blind, scheduled from November 22 to December 3,2024, in Lahore and Multan, Pakistan.

However, CABI is awaiting clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs after receiving the NOC from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports on November 4.

India have achieved a hat-trick of wins in the first three T20 World Cups organised by the Cricket Association for the Blind in India and Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, defeating Pakistan twice and Bangladesh once in 2022. This year, the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) will host the tournament.

Dr Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, Chairman of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) said "Facing Pakistan again is an exciting challenge. Visually impaired cricketers deserve more opportunities, and we are determined to extend our winning streak. With three World Cup titles already under our belt, we are ready to make it four and hit another boundary."

Earlier, the 26-member squad underwent 12 days of selection trials in Gurugram and the Selection Committee of CABI finalised the 17-member squad to represent the country in the tournament.

"The CABI Selection Committee has chosen a skilled 17-member squad with past experience representing India. We thank IndusInd Bank for their unwavering support in promoting Blind Cricket, which has enabled us to select the best for the country," Buse Gowda, president of CABI, said.

"The team has been training in Gurugram for 15 days, with full support from Samarthanam and CABI. The players now await an NOC from the Ministry of External Affairs and remain hopeful for a positive response," said Shailender Yadav, General Secretary of CABI.

The Indian Men's Cricket Team is training in Gurugram and will travel via the Wagah Border to Pakistan on November 21 upon receiving approval from the government.

The 4th T20 World Cup, featuring teams from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India will be inaugurated in Lahore on November 22.

The Indian Men’s Cricket Team for the Blind, selected for the 4th T20 World Cup, includes 17 players from various states, categorized based on their level of visual impairment. In the B1 Category

(Totally Blind), the team features Ajay Kumar Reddy Illuri (Andhra Pradesh), Debaraj Behera (Odisha), Nareshbhai Balubhai Tumda (Gujarat), Nilesh Yadav (Delhi), Sanjay Kumar Shah (Delhi), and Praveen Kumar Sharma (Haryana). The B2 Category (Partially Blind - Vision upto 2 Meters) players are Venkateswara Rao Dunna (Andhra Pradesh), Pankaj Bhue (Odisha), Lokesha (Karnataka), Rambir Singh (Delhi), and Irfan Diwan (Delhi). In the B3 Category (Partially Sighted - Vision upto 6 Meters), the team includes Durga Rao Tompaki (Andhra Pradesh), Sunil Ramesh (Karnataka), Sukhram Majhi (Odisha), Ravi Amiti (Andhra Pradesh), Dineshbhai Chamaydabhai Rathva (Gujarat), and Dhinagar﻿Gopu (Pondicherry).

This diverse group represents a mix of experience and talent from across the country, united in their goal to compete at the World Cup.

