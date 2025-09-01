CAFA Nations Cup: India go down fighting 0-3 to IR Iran

Hisor (Tajikistan), Sep 1 India suffered a 0-3 defeat at the hands of IR Iran in their second match of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025, at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan, on Monday.

After a goalless first half, Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh (60’) put Iran in the lead, before substitutes Ali Alipour (89’) and Mehdi Taremi (90+6’) added two late goals to hand the Asian giants the three points.

Defending champions Iran, ranked 113 spots above India (133rd) in the FIFA Rankings, pegged the Blue Tigers back from the start, drawing some early saves from India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

The Indian defence stabilised their operations at the back after the opening exchanges, managing to keep Iran from producing any clear-cut chances. Efforts from Mohammad Amin Hazbavi and Omid Noorafkan, a little after the quarter-hour mark, went wide, while Gurpreet managed to block a dangerous cut-back from Mahdi Hashemnezhad.

India had their first chance in the 24th minute, when Suresh Singh Wangjam’s cross was trapped inside the Iran box by Irfan Yadwad, who laid it off for Nikhil Prabhu. The midfielder’s shot, however, was blocked.

India began to gain more confidence as the clock ticked past the half-hour mark, and they managed to produce a passage of play in Iran's third. The Blue Tigers managed to produce a couple of switch plays to the right wing to Vikram Partap Singh, who could run at Mohammad Naderi, but Iran negotiated the danger on both occasions.

Minutes later, Gurpreet was again called into action as he got down low to save a snapshot from Noorafkan. India defended in a coordinated manner in the first half, managing to frustrate Iran and not let them create any clear-cut openings.

The second half began much in the same fashion. India allowing Iran to keep possession of the ball, while staving them off near the defensive third.

It took Iran an hour to open the scoring, though there was a hint of luck involved in it. Hossein Kanaani hung up a cross at the far post towards Hosseinzadeh, whose header was blocked by India defender Rahul Bheke. The ball, however, dropped kindly back at the feet of Hosseinzadeh, who finished it from close range.

India head coach Khalid Jamil, looking for avenues to get back in the game, brought on Manvir Singh (Jr.), Mahesh Naorem, and Jithin MS. The attacking changes gave the Blue Tigers some impetus going forward, and Manvir’s cross found Bheke at the near post in the 72nd minute, but the defender’s header went wide.

Iran had their own aces up their sleeve in the form of Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Mehdi Taremi, whose introduction into the fray caused problems for India, which was now keen to equalise. Jithin raised a few eyebrows with his mazy runs for India, but no real threat was posed to the Iranian goal. He had the opportunity to create a good chance in the 86th minute when he broke on the counter with speed, but his through ball to Mahesh had too much weight on it, as Iran goalkeeper Payam Niazmand collected it calmly.

The experience of Jahanbakhsh and Taremi shone through in the dying minutes. The former produced a shot that was saved, while the latter pounced on the rebound, only to hit the upright, before Alipour sneaked the ball in at the far post, doubling the lead for Iran.

Substitute Jeakson Singh tried his luck with a stray shot deep into injury time, but the ball just did not dip soon enough, sailing inches over the Iranian woodwork. A minute later, Iran broke on the counter with speed, and a through ball from Jahanbakhsh found Taremi, who made it three for the world number 20s.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor