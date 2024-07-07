Calcutta Football League 2024: East Bengal FC defeat George Telegraph SC 3-1

Kolkata, July 7 After trailing 0-1 in the first half, Emami East Bengal FC staged a strong comeback to eventually beat George Telegraph SC 3-1 in their second Calcutta Football League 2024 Group B fixture at the East Bengal Ground on Sunday.

Coach Bino George made two changes to the team from the previous match as Joseph Justin and Monotosh Chakladar made way for K. Bunando Singh and Sarthak Golui. The match marked the Red & Gold Brigade's first outing at the East Bengal Ground in the ongoing CFL.

EEB went into the half-time break with a 0-1 deficit as GTSC's Amit Ekka scored against the run of play.

Coach Bino made three changes at the start of the second half as Sayan Banerjee, Bijay Murmu and Sanjib Ghosh were introduced. Jesin TK earned EEB the equaliser just two minutes into the second half after Naseeb Rahman's long-range shot hit the post deflected onto his path. In a bid to increase the attacking intensity, Coach Bino introduced Subrata Murmu in the 60th minute.

In the 66th minute, Sayan gave EEB the lead as he pounced on Sanjib's inch-perfect ground cross from the right and tapped in from close range.

In the 81st minute, Jesin made way for the final substitute of the game in Ananthu NS.

In the 90th minute, Naseeb charged into the opposition box and delivered a perfect final pass from the left as Sayan scored his side's third goal to complete his brace. It was Sayan's third goal in two CFL 2024 matches.

Sayan was adjudged the Player of the Match for the second time in a row.

"We'll reflect on our mistakes and rectify them in the next game. When you play for a big club like East Bengal, you have to give your best in every game because the fans expect a lot from you. The boys are working hard and understand the value of playing for this badge," Coach Bino said after the game.

East Bengal will next face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their next Calcutta Football League fixture on Saturday.

