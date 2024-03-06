Call for Transparency: Khaled Mahmud urges to release World Cup investigation report

New Delhi, March The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) finds itself under scrutiny as calls for transparency grow louder following revelations regarding the investigation report prepared by a special committee tasked with assessing the national team's performance at the 2023 ICC World Cup.

Khaled Mahmud, Bangladesh's team director during the tournament, has urged the BCB to make the report public, shedding light on the findings and recommendations stemming from the inquiry.

Formed on November 29, 2023, the three-member special committee was entrusted with evaluating Bangladesh's lackluster campaign in the World Cup, where they endured their worst performance since 2003, securing only two wins out of nine league matches and finishing eighth out of ten teams. The committee, chaired by BCB director Enayet Hossain Siraj, commenced its work on December 3, collating insights from key stakeholders including head coach Chandika Hathurusingha, captain Shakib Al Hasan, and Mahmud himself.

However, the revelation that copies of the report were only distributed to BCB President Nazmul Hasan, and not to other board directors, has sparked controversy and raised questions about the transparency of the investigation process. Reports suggesting the presence of accusations against certain directors within the report have further fueled speculation and fueled demands for public disclosure.

In response to mounting pressure, Mahmud emphasized the importance of transparency, urging the BCB to release the report to ensure accountability and clarity. While acknowledging the board's prerogative to handle the matter internally, Mahmud stressed the need for openness and dialogue to address any issues identified in the report.

"I don't know whether it (investigation report) will be made public or not. Those who investigated the matter gave it over to the president and if he feels that it needs to be made public, in that case we can understand what is the truth and what is lies,” said Mahmud to local reporters on Wednesday.

"I feel whatever is there in the report should be made public. If it is made public if we have any problem it can be solved. If the board feels that they won't make it public and will solve the problem internally it can also happen. It is a matter dependent on BCB and Papon sir," he added.

The clamor for transparency underscores the significance of accountability and integrity in Bangladesh cricket, as stakeholders seek assurances that lessons will be learned and corrective measures implemented to enhance the team's performance and governance structures.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor