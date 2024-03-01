Cameron, Hazlewood create record-breaking 10th wicket partnership vs NZ

Wellington, March 1 Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood created history on Friday as they combined for Australia's highest 10th-wicket partnership in Test cricket against New Zealand.

The remarkable feat was achieved during the morning session of the second day of the first Test at the Basin Reserve as Green and Hazlewood put on 116 for the final wicket with relative ease, surpassing the previous record of 114 runs from Jason Gillespie and Glenn McGrath in Brisbane in 2004.

The stand was just Australia's sixth of 100 runs or more for the 10th wicket in Test cricket and helped the reigning ICC World Test Championship winners post a total of 383 in their first innings after a tricky opening day.

It was Green's unbeaten knock of 174 that boosted Australia, with the young all-rounder playing a patient innings to start when bringing up his second Test century in the final over of the day and then producing a more attacking approach alongside Hazlewood on Friday.

Green's century was just the second time he had reached triple figures for Australia in Test cricket, with the innings surpassing his previous best of 114 against India in Ahmedabad last year.

