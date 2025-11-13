'Can't get carried away': Saka on Arsenal title hopes

London, Nov 13 Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka feels that the club need to block out outside distractions and remain focused as the London side sit four points clear at the top of the Premier League after 11 matches.

The Gunners have collected 26 points from eight wins and two draws but were held to a 2-2 draw at Sunderland last weekend, allowing Manchester City to trim the gap with their 3-0 victory over Liverpool.

"We just have to win every game, that's the mentality we go into the game (with) and see where it leaves us," he told talkSPORT in an interview published on Thursday.

"We cannot get carried away with what people are saying, because one day they say something and the next day they say something else.

"People's opinion about us changes like the weather. The most important thing is our dressing room, and the foundation and the belief we have in ourselves."

Mikel Arteta’s side have conceded just five goals in the league this season, but Saka insisted the team remain focused and not complacent.

After finishing runners-up in each of the past three campaigns under Arteta - narrowly missing out in 2022–23 and 2023–24 before slipping further behind last season - Arsenal continue their pursuit of a first Premier League title in 20 years.

The Gunners return to action after the international break with a home clash against fifth-placed rivals Tottenham Hotspur on November 23.

Meanwhile, Saka is gearing up for England’s World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania, with Gareth Southgate’s men having already secured qualification for next year’s tournament in North America after six straight victories in their group.

