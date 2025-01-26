Can't put Saim Ayub's career at risk for Champions Trophy, says PCB chief

Karachi, Jan 26 Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi hinted that opener Saim Ayub might be excluded from Pakistan's squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, emphasising that the board is committed to prioritising the young batter's full recovery and avoiding any hasty decisions.

Pakistan are yet to announce their squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. On January 21, the board stated that it had entered the final phase of consultations for the marquee event, scheduled to take place next month.

"We cannot put Saim Ayub’s career at risk for the Champions Trophy. The plaster on Saim Ayub's foot will be removed in a couple of days, as he is undergoing rehabilitation," Naqvi told reporters on Sunday.

The 22-year-old sustained an ankle fracture during the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town earlier this month. He along with assistant coach Azhar Mahmood went to London for treatment.

Recently, former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif shared his concerns regarding Pakistan's opening pair with Ayub still recovering from his injury.

“I am worried about Saim Ayub’s injury, and with Abdullah Shafique also out of form, we are left in a bit of a dilemma,” he said.

Ayub was also named in the ICC's Men's ODI Team of the Year and was in brilliant touch against South Africa, scoring two ODI hundreds before he sustained the injury.

Ayub was initially ruled out of competitive cricket for up to six weeks, keeping him out for the two-Test series at home against the West Indies and also the tri-series with South Africa and New Zealand in February before the Champions Trophy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor