Captain Bruno signs contract extension with Manchester United until 2027

Manchester, Aug 15 Bruno Fernandes has signed a new contract that will extend his stay with Manchester United until June 2027, with the option for a further year. The club captain has scored 79 goals and contributed 67 assists in his 234 appearances for the club.

“Everybody knows the passion I have for Manchester United. I understand the responsibility and significance of wearing this shirt, and the levels of dedication and desire required to represent this incredible club,” Bruno Fernandes told the Manchester United media team.

Fernandes, who has already won three Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year Awards, has created more chances than any other Premier League player since he joined United in January 2020.

The Portuguese midfielder is one of the pivotal members of the squad and has the potential to cement a legacy at Man United. Reports suggested foreign clubs in the likes of PSG and interest from Saudi Arabian clubs had Fernandes in their transfer targets this summer which makes it clear why the team wanted to tie him to a longer contract without any delay.

“I have had so many special moments here already; hearing my name sung from the Stretford End, scoring a hat-trick against Leeds, leading the team out at Old Trafford on European nights and lifting trophies at Wembley. But I wouldn’t have signed this contract if I didn’t believe that my best moments in a United shirt are still to come,” he added.

Fernandes is considered to be a special part of the project at Manchester United and the team has already made significant advancements in the transfer window which include the defensive additions of Matthijs De Ligt, Nassar Mazraoui, Leny Loro alongside talented Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee who adds to the firepower up front.

Their signings early in the transfer window and the swift movement to get Bruno to extend his contract are positive signs from the club’s side under new leadership in INEOS.’

Manchester United will be taking in part in the opening game of the Premier League when they host Fulham at Old Trafford Stadium on Saturday (IST).

“From my discussions with the football leadership and manager, it is clear how determined everyone is to fight for major trophies in the years ahead. I can see how positive the future is going to be and I am relishing leading this team forward,” concluded Fernandes.

