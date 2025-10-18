Captain Guehi will leave Crystal Palace next year, confirms manager Glasner

London, Oct 18 Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi has informed the club that he will not sign a new contract and intends to leave, manager Oliver Glasner has confirmed. The 25-year-old England defender’s current deal expires at the end of the season, and while Palace are keen to keep him, Guehi has decided to move on.

“They offered Marc a new contract, but he said, ‘No, I want to make something different,’ and that’s normal,” Glasner said.

Palace now face a decision: cash in on Guehi during the January transfer window or risk losing him for free next summer. Glasner acknowledged the delicate situation and said discussions are ongoing.

“It’s how we can deal with this situation. (What) Is the best way to get this next step done? And that’s all about how we are talking together,” he added.

Guehi has been a standout performer since joining Palace from Chelsea in 2021. He has made 167 appearances for the club and is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s most reliable centre-backs.

This summer, Guehi was close to securing a move to Liverpool. He reportedly passed a medical ahead of a 35 million pound transfer, but Palace pulled the plug on deadline day after their move for Brighton defender Igor Julio collapsed.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Guehi has remained ever-present for Palace this season, featuring in all 12 matches across competitions and helping the team climb to sixth in the Premier League table.

Interest in the England international is strong, with reports suggesting that Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich could rival Liverpool for his signature in January.

Guehi earned his 26th England cap in a 3-0 friendly win over Wales this month and said there is “definitely an opportunity” to make the 2026 World Cup squad, even if he remains at Palace for the rest of the campaign.

