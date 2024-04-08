Captain Rahul came to me and said 'this could be your day': Yash Thakur

Lucknow, April 8 Gujarat Titans were on 54 for none in the chase of 164 against Lucknow Super Giants when Yash Thakur came to bowl his first over and went on to finish the game with the impressive figure of 5/30 (3.5 overs).

It was Super Giants' first win against the Titans in five outings and it came defending a total of 163.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Yash said, "I'm so glad I got my first paw. For this, I want to thank bowling coach Morne Morkel, coach Justin Langer and captain KL Rahul, who kept faith in me. They kept supporting me throughout the match. Our score was a little low, but we knew that the wicket would be a little slower in the second innings. We stuck to our plans. We have been defending small scores before also."

“I kept getting success on the slower balls and bouncers I bowled. After Mayank Yadav got injured, captain Rahul came to me and said, 'this could be your day and you can win us the match. Just believe in yourself and don't think about external things which we have no control over.' We will focus only on what we have control over.”

“This season, my only focus is to keep my mind clear and not to think about too many things. I have been told that I can bowl at any stage during the match. I am ready for this. I did this last year also. I know my limitations and strengths, so I will not try to achieve Mayank-like speed. He is a different and extraordinary bowler,” he added.

Thakur joined the LSG squad after a good Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season. The Vidarbha bowler took 27 wickets in seven matches including two six-for in pre-quarters and quarters against Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai.

“I never take pressure. If the team expects me then I am happy that I have to perform well and help the team win. I always think about the welfare of the team, whether I play or not. Even if the coach and captain feel that I am not in their combination as per the pitch and conditions, it doesn't matter, in the end the team should win.”

